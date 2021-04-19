Baillie Gifford's Budden: We are not all about Tesla - and we are not all about tech either

James Budden, director of distribution and marketing at Baillie Gifford, talks to Pedro Gonçalves about the firm’s investment strategy, performance during lockdown and how disruption made opportunities ripe for the picking.

How would you define Baillie Gifford's investment philosophy?

We are very much long-term growth investors. And by long term, I mean five years minimum time horizon. When people invest with us, they must realise that is going to be the case.

We also look for growth companies; businesses that can double their earnings over that five-year period as a minimum.

We are very much bottom-up stockpickers. It is all about companies for us. The macro, interest rates, or geopolitical issues are not of interest to us.

How is that reflected in the portfolios?

If you look at our portfolios, there is very low turnover - less than 20% - and a very high active share, so, we will be very different from any index. We call ourselves "actual investors", rather than active. We do that for a couple of reasons.

We believe actual investors like us should be returning to the fundamentals of investing, which is to allocate capital to companies and entrepreneurs who can create wealth for a whole variety of stakeholders. That is the social purpose of fund management. We also think that is key to what we do.

You have previously mentioned that markets are not diversified. How so?

We believe markets are driven by a small number of very big winners, and the key to successful active management is to try and find those and hold on to them while they compound over a period of time. So that is what we try to do: find the big winners.

We are not diversified for the sake of diversification, we will have concentrated portfolios and tend to hold fairly big holdings in companies that we like, which is a reflection of our enthusiasm.

This means we will be volatile against the index and we are happy with that. Because if you look at us over a five-to-ten-year period, you will see volatility smooths out. And we expect to significantly outperform over that period.

Baillie Gifford is usually associated with Tesla. Is that still accurate?

We are not all about Tesla. We own less than 2% in that company. We have sold an awful lot of Tesla and made a lot of money, but it is not all about Tesla, nor is all about tech, either.

We get this kind of lazy label around tech but not we are not tech investors. This kind of sectorial label just brings back memories of the tech bubble bust at the turn of the century. That was more than 20 years ago, and companies have changed.