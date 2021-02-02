Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: The inside story with Damien Lardoux of EQ Investors

In the first of a new series of interviews with leading fund selectors and advisers on sustainable investing, in partnership with Fidelity International, editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd speaks to EQ Investors head of impact investing Damien Lardoux.

They discuss areas including: opportunities and challenges for the sector; his key due diligence questions when assessing active and passive sustainable funds; his product wishlist in the space; top fund picks; and how to demonstrate portfolio impact for clients.

Lardoux acts as head of impact investing at EQ Investors, the first B-Corp accredited discretionary fund manager focusing on sustainable and impact investing.

He has managed the EQ Positive Impact Portfolios since their launch in 2012 and also runs the passive sustainable investment solution EQ Future Leaders Portfolios.

Before joining EQ Investors, he worked for Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

