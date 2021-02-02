Dasgupta Review: Governments must embed nature into economic decision-making or risk disaster

The Dasgupta Review has drawn comparisons with the Stern Review on the economics of climate change 15 years ago

A transformative rethink in how society measures economic success is urgently required if the world is to reverse devastating declines in biodiversity and avoid the escalating risk of human livelihoods and wellbeing being severely damaged by the ongoing destruction of the natural world.

That is the overarching conclusion today of a landmark independent review commissioned by the UK Government, which presents a comprehensive, first-of-its-kind assessment of the relationship between biodiversity and economics, as well as a stark warning about the impacts of societal systems on the planet's wildlife and resources.

Led by University of Cambridge economist Professor Sir Partha Dasgupta, the 600-page report seeks to assess the ways in which society could better account for nature in economics and decision-making, arguing biodiversity loss is the result of nature having long been a "blindspot" in economic thought.

It argues nature is society's most precious asset, providing resources, food, and protection on which humanity relies, but that existing markets and governance systems have monumentally failed to manage the economic externalities of nature destruction.

'Broader institutional failures' afoot

Loss of nature is "not simply a market failure: it is a broader institutional failure too", the Review argues.

"Many of our institutions have proved unfit to manage the externalities," it states. "Governments almost everywhere exacerbate the problem by paying people more to exploit nature than to protect it, and to prioritise unsustainable economic activities. A conservative estimate of the total cost globally of subsidies that damage nature is around $4trn-6trn per year."

But the Dasgupta Review also offers an optimistic vision, arguing that rapid, transformative efforts to change the way in which society measures economic success, while also expanding nature protection areas and investing in nature-based solutions, are still feasible and will be far less costly than further delaying action until further down the line.

It sets out a range of broad solutions, including ditching GDP in favour of new metrics for economic success that account for the benefits of investing in natural assets, and greater integration of so-called natural capital into national accounting systems in order to account for the economic value of nature.

Better education on the benefits of nature should also be embedded into the UK education system, in order to empower citizens to make more informed, eco-friendly lifestyle choices, it adds.

"Truly sustainable economic growth and development means recognising that our long-term prosperity relies on rebalancing our demand of nature's goods and services with its capacity to supply them," Dasgupta said.

"It also means accounting fully for the impact of our interactions with nature across all levels of society. Covid-19 has shown us what can happen when we don't do this. Nature is our home. Good economics demands we manage it better."

The review follows increasingly worrying reports about the extent of biodiversity loss, with the UN revealing last year that the world has missed every single one of the 20 biodiversity targets collectively agreed by nations at a summit in Aichi, Japan, 10 years ago.

And in the UK alone, the Government has received scathing criticism from its own independent advisors, while conservation groups in September lamented a "lost decade for nature" in the UK.

Sir David Attenborough, who acted as ambassador for the ground-breaking Review, argued the survival of the natural world required a universal understanding of how both biodiversity and economics interact.

"This comprehensive and immensely important report shows us how by bringing economics and ecology face to face, we can help to save the natural world and in doing so save ourselves," he said.