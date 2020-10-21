Essentia Analytics' Flynn Levy: Solving the active management paradox for good

Essentia Analytics' Clare Flynn Levy began her path towards becoming a successful fintech entrepreneur after spending nine years as a hedge fund manager, and leaving the industry after saying to herself: "Well, that was a waste of my life."

"I am very black and white that way - I do not want to waste my time," she told Investment Week. "But, I wanted to maximise my return on the energy I had already expended."

Flynn Levy, who founded and managed a European long/short technology fund and invested throughout the dotcom boom and bust, said market dynamics changed significantly in the early 2000s and she found her investment process and philosophy "was not working any more".

However, in the absence of information, the way she managed money stayed the same.

"You read more, you work more, you stay up later into the night; you digest as much information as possible and hope that you somehow make better decisions as a result of that," she said.

"However, there are diminishing returns to information consumption - that alone is not going to help fund managers make better decisions.

"After this point, I asked myself the most difficult question a fund manager can ask themselves: Do I have a sustainable competitive advantage?

"The answer was no, I couldn't prove that I did. You cannot look at a quarter of good performance and confirm to yourself that you made good decisions during that quarter.

"The market is a noisy place; you can make money for lots of reasons that had nothing to do with your personal decision-making."

After finding her competitive advantage - the ability to combine her experience as a fund manager and her knowledge of technology - Flynn Levy founded Essentia Analytics, which uses data and specialist behavioural consulting to help professional investors mitigate bias and achieve more alpha.

"It became really important to me to solve this existential problem that all professional investors face - how do I make sure I am spending my energy on things that are going to make me money, without succumbing to bad habits and biases that are everywhere in this industry?," the founder and CEO explained.

"The first missing piece in the puzzle, in order to turn a vehicle into something that delivers strong performance, is to show somebody themselves in the mirror and say 'okay, here is what you are good at. Here is what you are not good at'."

"It is a big ask, and if you were to just do that, it is highly likely they are going to sit back down at their desks and not do anything differently - that is just how humans operate generally."

To solve this problem, Flynn Levy said the use of data and analysis - which she refers to as "the diagnosis" - is required in order to quantify any potential pitfalls.

The next part of the solution, according to the CEO, is "the prescription" - a process she refers to as "nudging".