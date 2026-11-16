Ten years of the Women in Investment Awards: How far has pay equality and female representation really come?

Data analysis

Maria Nicholls
clock • 5 min read

The year is 2017. Ed Sheeran is the best-selling artist, Broadchurch is the most-watched TV show and Investment Week hosts its inaugural Women in Investment Awards.

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Maria Nicholls
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