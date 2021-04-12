Investment Week digital edition - 12 April 2021

This week's edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.

This week's exclusive articles include:

End modern slavery: Major report calls for City crackdown

Exploitation 'likely to exist in supply chain of nearly every business', according to CCLA

Embracing difference: What you need to know about neurodiversity

IW and The Diversity Project launch campaign to champion the next frontier of diversity

$500bn in 2021: What the green bond surge means for investors

This year's green bond issues is set to double 2020's record levels - so what next?

The Big Interview: Ruth Handcock of Octopus Investments

"My biggest fear is standing still, because we know that everything around us is always moving and if we do not, we will get left behind."