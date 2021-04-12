Rathbones hires sustainable multi-asset investment specialist to work on Greenbank strategies

Rathbone Unit Trust Management has appointed a sustainable multi-asset investment specialist who will work on the Rathbone Greenbank multi-asset portfolios.

Rahab Paracha, who was most recently a junior responsible investment specialist at HSBC Global Asset Management, will be based in London, reporting to Craig Brown, Rathbones' senior multi-asset investment specialist, and to head of ethical sustainable and impact research at Rathbone Greenbank Investments Kate Elliot.

In her new role, Paracha will be responsible for aspects of client relationship management and communication across the four sustainable multi-asset strategies - Total Return Portfolio, Defensive Growth Portfolio, Strategic Growth Portfolio and Dynamic Growth Portfolio.

Rathbones head of multi-asset investments David Coombs said: "This appointment very much reflects our aspirations regarding the recent launch of the Rathbone Greenbank multi-asset portfolios, and the importance we have always placed on timely communication with our clients.

"Rahab brings with her very relevant experience, having previously worked as part of a responsible investment team, supporting a range of funds. We are very pleased to welcome her to the team."