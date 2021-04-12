Octopus Investments' Handcock: Standing still is my biggest fear

Octopus Investments CEO Ruth Handcock talks to Lauren Mason about her three years steering the company through markets that have not always been buoyant.

"My biggest fear is standing still, because we know that everything around us is always moving and if we do not, we will get left behind. Whether your company is two years old or 20 years old, you have to keep things moving just as quickly as you always did," Octopus Investments' CEO Ruth Handcock told Investment Week.

Handcock, who joined Octopus Investments three years ago and became CEO in February 2019, says it was the fast pace of change that attracted her to the firm in the first place, having previously worked in Sierra Leone for the Ministry of Trade to attract overseas investment, while also overseeing the running of a primary school for underprivileged children.

Prior to this, she founded the challenger bank Tandem, where she obtained the second new retail banking licence issued in the UK for almost 100 years, and has also founded a non-selective state school.

"I have always thrived in roles that are mission-driven, and in entrepreneurial organisations where I think I can make a difference. This is how I came to Octopus," Handcock explains.

"This comes from the fact the founders are still running [umbrella company] Octopus Group. That entrepreneurial mindset is still at the heart of what we do. And it certainly keeps my life interesting."

Behind the wheel

Over the past year alone, the pace of change at Octopus Investments has been significant. Following the acquisition of wealthtech start-up Seccl some six months after Handcock took Octopus Investments' helm, its headcount has increased from 13 to 40, which has included senior hires from Quilter, Embark Group and Ascentric.

"This is exciting because it is helping to solve the advice gap by thinking differently - by allowing advisers to run their own platforms at a lower cost than most of the industry in a way that is much more flexible," she explains.

"We like these solutions products and I am sure we will offer more over the coming years."

That said, Handcock stresses she will only ever expand into areas that will "solve customer problems in a better way than what is already being offered", and gives the firm's decision to re-enter the EIS market last year as an example.

"Because we have such a good track record in ventures and are fortunate enough that we have a high capacity to deploy money, it means we can create an EIS tranche where money is invested relatively quickly," she explains.