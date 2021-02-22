Investment Week digital edition - 22 February 2021

Latest edition of print magazine now available online

Investment Week - 22 February 2021 digital edition
This week's print edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.

This week's exclusive articles include: 

"No chance": Answers needed as Neil Woodford plans shock return

Industry left gobsmacked as shamed manager plots comeback

Green Ten-Point Plan: A false dawn or green revolution?

Managers pick apart the Government's clean energy investment pledge

Investment Conundrums: Dave Plecha of Dimensional Fund Advisors

"Fixed income is just as effective now as it has ever been"

Nuveen's Rachel Green: Harness the 'power of you' and advocate difference

Own your unique experiences and use them as a force for good in the industry

