Dimensional cuts fees across 93% of its UK and Ireland-domiciled AUM

All but one of the affected funds will have management fees less than 0.5%

US fund house Dimensional has cut management fees across 26 of its UK and Ireland-domiciled equity and fixed income funds.

The fee reduction benefits 93% of the firm and its affiliates' total assets under management (AUM) and will take effect from 4 May 2021.

Over half asset management leaders planning 2021 fee cuts

It represents a 12% reduction on an asset-weighted for the impacted funds, which will now all be available for a management fee of less than 0.5%, excluding Emerging Markets Targeted Value, which receives a 13 basis point cut to 0.57%.

These reductions affect funds targeting a range of regions including UK, European and emerging markets, as well as global products which span value, smaller companies, sustainable and core exposures.

Nathan Lacaze, co-CEO of Dimensional UK, said: "For forty years, Dimensional has refined, enhanced and advanced its investment solutions, systems and processes and sought to pass those efficiencies and benefits back to clients.

"We seek to continually innovate in our premium investment solutions and services while prioritising keeping management fees low."

DWS cuts fees on more than 20 Xtrackers ETFs

John Romiza, co-CEO of Dimensional UK, added: "We support financial professionals in making the best decision for those they serve.

"We have always believed that controlling costs is an important discipline for investors. This large-scale fee reduction to some of our most popular funds follows reductions in 2015, 2019 and 2020 and shows our commitment to the discipline of cost control."