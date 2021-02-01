Investment Week digital edition - 1 February 2021

Latest edition of print magazine now available online

Investment Week - 1 February 2021 digital edition
This week's print edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.

This week's exclusive articles include: 

The Flotation Celebration: Clamour over sought-after listings

AIM boom offers investors access to 'exciting' high-growth companies

The mentoring mythbuster: Separating fact from fiction

City Hive's Bev Shah debunks myths about taking on mentees

Editor's letter: The fight towards race equality is far from over

Industry should talk less and do more to tackle inequality 

Vietnam: Building up towards growth

Does country's infrastructure boom make it a standout frontier market?

