River and Mercantile names Lewis group head of ESG

River and Mercantile has appointed Roger Lewis as group head of ESG, responsible for implementing the firm's ESG philosophy company wide.

In his new role, Lewis will oversee the integration of this philosophy across the group's investment processes and asset management activities both vertically and horizontally.

Lewis joins the firm from Carbon Intelligence, where he has held the role of ESG associate director, real assets, since March 2020.

Prior to this, Lewis worked in the real assets ESG team at Aviva Investors, and has also held roles with Legal & General Investment Management and JP Morgan.

James Barham, group chief executive, said: "We welcome Roger's appointment which underscores our commitment to place environmental, social and governance factors at the heart of everything we do.

"ESG has been a key part of our investment thinking for many years as has our clients' interest and awareness of the importance of sustainable investing. This appointment will enable us to enhance our commitments and continue to deliver exciting ESG investment opportunities to both current and future clients."

Lewis added: "With approximately half of all asset managers' ESG strategies allocated to listed equities, a unique position to influence asset owners through its investment consultant role and a commitment to long-term active management, River and Mercantile is extremely well positioned to capitalise on the opportunities, while mitigating risks, that ESG presents.

"Several sustainability mega-trends are emerging where financial institutions play an important role, like rapidly increasing awareness of climate change and drive to achieve 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

"This is therefore an exciting time to be joining the group and I look forward to working with its talented team of investment professionals as they continue to seek opportunities to deliver sustainable, positive returns to investors."