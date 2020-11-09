Investment Week digital edition - 9 November 2020

Latest edition of print magazine now available online

Investment Week - 9 November 2020 digital edition
This week's print edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.

This week's exclusive articles include: 

US Elections: A house divided as vote count goes down to the wie

Biden v Trump contest fallout weighs heavily on long-term outlook

Cashless payments: The new post-Covid sector to look out for?

Managers bullish as pandemic accelerates 'one of the most attractive secular trends'

The Big Question: What now for the UK as Lockdown 2.0 begins?

Investment experts assess the potential economic hit from the latest shutdown

The Big Interview: Dr Dambisa Moyo

"Investors will be in a big mess if they don't hold 10% in China"

