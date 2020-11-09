HSBC GAM appoints Stuart Kirk as global head of research and insights

HSBC Global Asset Management (HSBC GAM) has appointed Stuart Kirk as global head to its newly created research and insights team.

As global head of research and insights, Kirk will report to global CIO Joanna Munro and will lead the team in its aim of providing retail and institutional clients with "differentiated and thought-provoking investment content".

He will also lead a new initiative, AlphaLabs, bringing together the firm's analysts, data and behavioural scientists and quantitative teams, as well as external academics and researchers to improve investment approaches.

Kirk joins HSBC GAM from DWS, where he ran the research institute after shifting back to the buy-side from Deutsche Bank, where he was global head of multi-asset and thematic research.

He also spent seven years as editor of the Financial Times' Lex column, and served as management consultant at Oliver Wyman after beginning his career as a global equity portfolio manager at Deutsche Morgan Grenfell.

Munro said: "We are committed to providing investment excellence to our clients. Stuart has a wealth of experience which will be instrumental in shaping our Research and Insights team, ensuring that our clients have access to the highest-quality research and content in order to make better informed investment decisions."

Kirk added: "One thing that differentiates research and insights from most buy-side research functions is the belief that rigorous and cutting-edge analysis should equally be applied to our own investment platform.

"Hence our portfolio reporting team will also sit within the new group, ensuring that we are as focused on managing portfolios as we are on the assets that go into constructing them."