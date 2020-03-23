Investment Week digital edition - 20 April 2020

This week's print edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.

This week's exclusive articles include:

Industry regulation: Preparing for the next wave?

Funds industry set for fresh regulatory push amid questions of 'systematic importance'

Fund Manager Interview: Downing's Rosemary Banyard

Building a new portfolio in the throes of a pandemic

Mike Pinggera: The role of a fund manager in 'unprecedented times'

Sanlam's head of multi-asset on how working lives might change when the crisis subsides

Guest column: John Streur of Calvert Research and Management

"How companies behave during Covid-19 will impact their businesses, reputations and viability for years to come."