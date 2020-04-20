Investment Week launches Virtual Market Briefings and Virtual Select event

The Virtual Select event will take place on 9 June

Investment Week is pleased to unveil a number of virtual events for fund buyers in the coming months, including an online version of its successful Select series on 9 June.

In these challenging times, fund buyers need access to portfolio managers more than ever, yet physical meetings are clearly impossible.

In response to this, we are delighted to announce the launch of a number of online events bringing buyers and sellers together from the safety of their own homes.

These include Virtual Market Briefings on Sustainable funds on 7 May and Asia on 14 May. These will be short online conferences, showcasing up to four managers focusing on a particular asset class presenting to a small number of fund selectors.

We are also launching Investment Week Virtual Select on 9 June. Sponsors already signed up include M&G Investments, RWC and PGIM.

Investment Week Select had a very successful launch in February, where fund buyers enjoyed the ability to choose their own agenda from a selection of meetings with managers throughout the event. Click here to see highlights from the event.

Virtual Select will be a concentrated version of the physical event and last just half a day.

Delegates will have the opportunity to select up to eight meetings out of the twelve portfolio managers on offer, thereby ensuring every meeting is relevant to their personal interests. It will be up to delegates how many meetings they choose.

Each online meeting during the event will be hosted by the fund manager. Delegates will then have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with the other attendees and portfolio manager. Each session will have a maximum of six people.

Click here for more information on the event.

For delegate registrations, please contact Harriet Beeton at [email protected].

For sponsorship enquiries for Investment Week Select, please contact Nick Rapley at [email protected].

For sponsorship options for the Virtual Market Briefings, please contact Natasha Buckle at [email protected].