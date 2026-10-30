The Big Question: Where do you expect 10-Year US Treasury and UK gilt yields to end 2026?

Ten experts answer

Maria Nicholls
clock • 1 min read

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Maria Nicholls
Author spotlight

Maria Nicholls

View profile
More from Maria Nicholls

The Big Interview: RBC BlueBay's Polina Kurdyavko on how 'Trump erased the divide between EM and DM'

Deep Dive: Fund managers speak out about 'brutal' cost of performance pressure on mental health

Trustpilot