Deep Dive: Industry slams 'self-interested' activism leaving trusts looking 'uninvestable'

'Sad state of affairs'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 3 min read

Activism has been the hot topic in the investment trust sector over the last couple of years, thanks to US hedge fund Saba Capital's moves to oust board members and take control of multiple vehicles.

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