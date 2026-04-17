Deep Dive: 'Patience is paramount' as inflation outlook darkens

UK economic backdrop weakening

Michael Nelson
clock • 4 min read

Strategists have warned investors to remain patient amid the volatility and uncertainty hampering the UK inflation outlook as energy prices soar.

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