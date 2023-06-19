Odey AM and Brook AM funds remain open despite outflows as high as 33%

In total, Brook AM funds lost around £265m, while Odey AM funds dropped £99m | Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

LF Brook Continental European has reported the highest relative outflows of any fund, losing 33% between 8 June - when the FT investigation into sexual misconduct by Crispin Odey was published - and 15 June - the most up-to-date figures - according to data from Morningstar Direct, however the fund remains unsuspended at the time of publication.

Over the period, the fund recorded outflows of £83.5m.

Outflows from Odey Asset Management and Brook Asset Management funds between 8 June 2023 and 15 June 2023

Link Fund Solutions is the authorised corporate director for the LF Brook Continental European fund, as well as LF Odey Opus, both of which remain open to investment, and LF Brook Absolute Return and LF Odey Portfolio, which were suspended on 12 and 15 June, respectively.

Between 8 and 15 June, LF Odey Opus lost £11.1m (10%); LF Brook Absolute Return shed £5m (around 1%) and LF Odey Portfolio saw net outflows of £24.5m (26%).

When LFS suspended the LF Brook Absolute Return fund, it cited issues with the "liquidity profile following recent redemptions", as one of the reasons for the suspension.

Yet Morningstar Direct data show the fund's assets had dropped just 1% before the suspension, compared with a 33% fall for the LF Brook Continental European fund, as of 15 June.

Odey AM employee assets restricted by FCA

When asked about what level of confidence LFS has in the LF Brook Continental European fund considering it lost a third of its assets in a week, a spokesperson told Investment Week: "Link Fund Solutions has taken action on the Brook Absolute Return Fund and Odey Portfolio Fund to ensure all investors are protected.

"For all other funds, we continue to monitor investor flows and liquidity profiles in line with our usual process."

By comparison, the LF Odey Portfolio fund had lost 26% of assets by the time it was suspended.

Odey AM/Brook AM funds

Similarly, one of the first funds to be suspended last week was the Brook Developed Markets fund, on 12 June. At the time, Odey AM explained it took the decision as redemption requests had exceeded 10% of net asset value.

Yet Brook Developed Markets was not the only fund posting outflows greater than 10%. According to data from Morningstar Direct, other Brook AM funds have experienced losses greater than 10% between 8 and 15 June, but remain open to investors.

The funds are:

Brook European Focus Absolute Return - outflows of 18% (£18.1m)

Brook Global Emerging Markets - outflows of 27% (£21.5m)

Brook European Focus - outflows of 17% (£105.4m)

Odey AM declined to comment.

The suspended funds have also experienced significant outflows, some nearly as high as the LF Brook Continental European fund.

Odey Special Situations suspended following 'sizeable' redemptions

Between 8 and 15 June, the Brook Developed Markets fund endured net outflows of 15% (£26m), while the Odey Special Situations and Odey Swan funds each lost 32% (£20.2m and £32.7m, respectively), according to data from Morningstar Direct.

Odey Swan is not only suspended, but is also in the process of being wound up by the company.

Overall, £365m was taken out of Odey AM and Brook AM funds during the period, but Brook AM funds suffered considerably more redemptions than Odey AM.

In total, Brook AM funds lost around £265m, while Odey AM funds dropped £99m.