Odey AM and Brook AM funds remain open despite outflows as high as 33%

£365m total outflows

clock • 3 min read
In total, Brook AM funds lost around £265m, while Odey AM funds dropped £99m | Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Image:

In total, Brook AM funds lost around £265m, while Odey AM funds dropped £99m | Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Most Odey Asset Management and Brook Asset Management funds have remained open to investors despite posting significant levels of outflows last week, analysis by Investment Week has found.

LF Brook Continental European has reported the highest relative outflows of any fund, losing 33% between 8 June - when the FT investigation into sexual misconduct by Crispin Odey was published - and 15 June - the most up-to-date figures - according to data from Morningstar Direct, however the fund remains unsuspended at the time of publication.

Over the period, the fund recorded outflows of £83.5m.

null
Outflows from Odey Asset Management and Brook Asset Management funds between 8 June 2023 and 15 June 2023

Link Fund Solutions is the authorised corporate director for the LF Brook Continental European fund, as well as LF Odey Opus, both of which remain open to investment, and LF Brook Absolute Return and LF Odey Portfolio, which were suspended on 12 and 15 June, respectively.

Between 8 and 15 June, LF Odey Opus lost £11.1m (10%); LF Brook Absolute Return shed £5m (around 1%) and LF Odey Portfolio saw net outflows of £24.5m (26%).

When LFS suspended the LF Brook Absolute Return fund, it cited issues with the "liquidity profile following recent redemptions", as one of the reasons for the suspension.

Yet Morningstar Direct data show the fund's assets had dropped just 1% before the suspension, compared with a 33% fall for the LF Brook Continental European fund, as of 15 June.

Odey AM employee assets restricted by FCA

When asked about what level of confidence LFS has in the LF Brook Continental European fund considering it lost a third of its assets in a week, a spokesperson told Investment Week: "Link Fund Solutions has taken action on the Brook Absolute Return Fund and Odey Portfolio Fund to ensure all investors are protected.

"For all other funds, we continue to monitor investor flows and liquidity profiles in line with our usual process."

By comparison, the LF Odey Portfolio fund had lost 26% of assets by the time it was suspended.

Odey AM/Brook AM funds

Similarly, one of the first funds to be suspended last week was the Brook Developed Markets fund, on 12 June. At the time, Odey AM explained it took the decision as redemption requests had exceeded 10% of net asset value.

Yet Brook Developed Markets was not the only fund posting outflows greater than 10%. According to data from Morningstar Direct, other Brook AM funds have experienced losses greater than 10% between 8 and 15 June, but remain open to investors.

The funds are:

  • Brook European Focus Absolute Return - outflows of 18% (£18.1m)
  • Brook Global Emerging Markets - outflows of 27% (£21.5m)
  • Brook European Focus - outflows of 17% (£105.4m)

Odey AM declined to comment.

The suspended funds have also experienced significant outflows, some nearly as high as the LF Brook Continental European fund.

Odey Special Situations suspended following 'sizeable' redemptions

Between 8 and 15 June, the Brook Developed Markets fund endured net outflows of 15% (£26m), while the Odey Special Situations and Odey Swan funds each lost 32% (£20.2m and £32.7m, respectively), according to data from Morningstar Direct.

Odey Swan is not only suspended, but is also in the process of being wound up by the company.

Overall, £365m was taken out of Odey AM and Brook AM funds during the period, but Brook AM funds suffered considerably more redemptions than Odey AM.

In total, Brook AM funds lost around £265m, while Odey AM funds dropped £99m.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

PIMCO charged by US SEC over disclosure and procedures failures

SIF 2023: Executive pay should be linked to ESG as a 'long-term incentive'

More on Unit trusts/OEICs

The fund is the firm’s first euro-denominated money markets solution.
Unit trusts/OEICs

Federated Hermes unveils short-term euro prime fund

Run by Gary Skedge and Joanne Bartell

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 14 June 2023 • 1 min read
Shareholders will vote on the merger at the company's EGM on 21 June.
Unit trusts/OEICs

River and Mercantile eyes merger of two underperforming funds

To be approved by shareholders

Cristian Angeloni
clock 13 June 2023 • 1 min read
The Article 8 fund will invest in a concentrated portfolio of between 30 and 60 firms.
Unit trusts/OEICs

BlackRock launches materials transition fund

Brown to Green Materials

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 13 June 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Odey AM employee assets restricted by FCA

19 June 2023 • 2 min read
02

FCA and Odey AM agree movement of asset restrictions - reports

19 June 2023 • 1 min read
03

Jupiter closes absolute return fund due to 'dwindling demand'

16 June 2023 • 2 min read
04

Home REIT shareholder calls for FCA probe into 'campaign of misinformation'

19 June 2023 • 3 min read
05

Odey AM and Brook AM funds remain open despite outflows as high as 33%

19 June 2023 • 3 min read
06

CT Property trust unveils timeline for planned acquisition

19 June 2023 • 2 min read
22 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - June 2023

Register now
Trustpilot