What's on your January shopping list? AJ Bell's eight fund and trust picks for 2021

Ryan Hughes, head of active portfolios at AJ Bell, looks back at the "rollercoaster" that was 2020, where the market crash and lockdown pushed new investors to investment platforms in record numbers, to reveal opportunities for next year.

Cautious - Personal Assets IT

Hughes said: "The Personal Assets trust was my pick for 2020 and I'm happy to go with it again. The defensive nature of the approach sits well as we go into the new year for those investors who are cautious that markets remain at or close to all-time highs and also fear the return of inflation.

Global funds see strong demand in October as UK equity outflows continue

"Manager Sebastian Lyon takes a naturally cautious approach and has looked to build in some inflation proofing with 10% exposure to gold and a further 28% in index linked bonds.

"Add in 40% in high quality equities such as Microsoft, Diageo and Unilever that have the ability to compound returns and you end up with a very appealing portfolio, not just for cautious investors but all of those who want to add some diversification to their portfolio.

"The approach of 'winning by not losing' is one that is often forgotten by many investors."

Cautious - Artemis Corporate Bond fund

The head of active portfolios at AJ Bell also likes the relatively new Artemis Corporate Bond fund, led by "pragmatic" manager Stephen Snowden.

He said: "With yields on cash being almost non-existent, some cautious investors may be looking to eek out a little extra return. While yields on corporate bonds are low, they do offer a step up over cash and therefore still have a role to play for investors.

"With some companies likely to struggle through 2021 and potentially go bust, taking an active approach to the asset class with a manager prepared to invest away from the benchmark could be beneficial.

"Artemis Corporate Bond brings just that with a pragmatic manager in Snowden who is comfortable standing out from the crowd and being genuinely active. The fund is only just over a year old but has grown to nearly £500m, helped by a low fee of 0.40%."

Balanced - Fidelity Special Values IT

As Brexit looms closer, Hughes said it could still be an opportune time to look once more at UK equities.

"The UK market is at an interesting inflection point as we run into 2021. It has lagged global markets for a number of years as the structure of the market with a large allocation to 'old economies' such as oil and a large financials weighting has hampered returns.

Trojan income funds enter Consistent 50 - but still no change at the top

"With the conclusion of Brexit finally here, there is a chance that investors once again begin to look at UK equities and for that discount to close. Fidelity Special Values, managed by Alex Wright could be very well placed to capitalise on this with his focus on solid but out of favour companies.

"The burst of performance seen late this year when news of the vaccine was announced shows how much performance potential is in these stocks and this is helped by the 18% gearing Wright has currently employed to take advantage of price weakness.

"Another plus is the imminent cut of fees on the trust which should take 0.20% off the OCF come the New Year."