R&M's Sym bets on Europe's environmental credentials to boost unloved market

The environment is set to be the theme to dominate the next business cycle, according to River & Mercantile's James Sym, who believes Europe's strength across the renewable energy value chain will enable the continent to shrug off its unloved status among investors amid the economy recovery.

European stocks have lagged global peers over the past decade, with the MSCI Europe index returning 81.6% over ten years to 20 October compared to a 195.3% return for the MSCI World, according to FE fundinfo.

However, manager of the ES R&M European fund, which launched at the end of September, Sym told Investment Week he expects a divergence through the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis from the key themes of the previous cycle, "which was all about the very large US tech stocks".

Sym said: "The environment will be the pre-eminent theme, certainly for the next business cycle, possibly even the one after as well.

"Europe is good at that, so the headwind that we have had for many years could change into a tailwind."

He explained that while the US and China have market players building wind turbines, for example, "the best wind turbines in the world come from Siemens Gamesa and Vestas", which are both based in Europe.

"If you want to connect those turbines up, you need Prysmian, Nexans and NKT, who are Italian, French, and Danish respectively, because they are the only ones that make the high voltage, DC cable technology," he added.

"Spain has also got a huge solar industry. It is a really interesting investment theme for the next cycle and one that should play out in Europe's favour."

Commenting on the outlook for his newly launched fund and the value bias he has maintained in funds run for previous employers, Sym said investor flows have been "chasing the same kind of funds, typically growth funds" over recent years "because they have done fantastically well in a low interest rate environment".

As a result, he said, a "massive premium has built up in growth names", which should now benefit his own "pragmatic contrarian" style and "areas of the market that have been quite unloved".

Within renewable energy he pointed to "egregious premiums" built up in the hydrogen sector, for example, while companies such as sustainable construction materials firm Saint-Gobain have struggled in comparison.

"Around 35% of Saint-Gobain's top line is taxonomy-compliant and it plays into this renovation theme in Europe in terms of energy efficiency," he said.

"Around a quarter of the taxonomy's £7trn spend over the next decade or so is going to be spent in building renovation and energy efficiency.

"To play this theme investors do not have to pay a big premium and buy noted growth stocks.

"We can offer that exposure to some of these really interesting long-term themes, but in a much more valuation conscious way."