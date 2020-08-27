US Fed review to 'add fuel to equities' fire'

The Federal Reserve's shift to an average inflation target of 2% will "add fuel to equities which are already on fire", with the combination of continued ultra-low interest rates and "extremely accommodative monetary policies for the foreseeable future" likely to support risk assets.

In efforts to support the jobs market and the US economy, Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday (27 August) that after an 18-month review, the central bank would allow inflation to climb "moderately above 2% over time" and target an average of 2%.

It follows the 22nd week in 23 that saw US jobless claims total more than one million, as announced earlier in the day.

Powell told reporters that the Fed is now of the view that a "robust job market can be sustained without causing an outbreak of inflation".

In response to Powell's speech, US equity markets opened marginally higher with the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq up 0.2%, 0.3% and 0.2% respectively. Meanwhile the US dollar dipped suddenly before rebounding to levels before Powell began speaking.

While CIO of Premier Miton Neil Birrell said markets are unlikely to "get excited about" a "more relaxed approach to inflation" from the Fed, other commentators said the move is supportive for risk assets.

Vice president and portfolio manager for global asset allocation at Fiera Capital Candice Bangsund said the Fed's change will mean interest rates "will remain pinned at…rock-bottom levels for an extended time", which "will be instrumental in guiding the economy back to health and acting as a key source of support for risky assets in general".

She added: "The subsequent output gap and the elevated level of unemployment stemming from the economic stop in March and April will keep inflation pinned lower and allow central banks to pursue extremely accommodative monetary policies for the foreseeable future, with the end result being a strong, above-trend growth cycle that will follow for the next several years as the central bank focusses on closing that gap in the economy."

Similarly, Nigel Green, the CEO and founder of deVere Group, agreed that the Fed will keep interest rates "at almost zero…possibly for more than five years", and its new approach to inflation "will add fuel to global equities which are already on fire, having hit a record high on Wednesday".

He added: "In this climate, holding bonds and sitting on cash will simply not provide the returns investors seek.

"Against this backdrop, many more will pile further into equities, which appear to be on a winning streak."

However, he warned that "investors must beware of the lack of balance in the stockmarkets" and "a failure to recognise how unevenly distributed the gains are could prove to be a costly mistake".

He said: "Not all stocks represent the same opportunities as others. Investors must bear this imbalance in mind.

"Indeed, the equities boom is driven by a handful of companies, mainly in Big Tech, which are accounting for a significant and disproportionate level of the capitalisation of stock indexes, including the benchmark S&P 500 index."

Chief economist and senior portfolio manager at SYZ Private Banking Adrien Pichoud added: "The equity market looks more attractive. But investors need to be selective and find companies which will still be posting positive activity and revenues in several years, in an industry that will not fall into post-Covid obsolescence.

"Broadly, the trends of the past few months remain in place, with valuations in the tech, consumer and healthcare sectors still rising. Meanwhile, sectors acutely impacted by Covid are still suffering.

"If a vaccine is made available, the catch-up potential for these under-performing sectors, such as hotels, travel and leisure, will be quick and very large. We are monitoring the risk of sectorial rotation, but believe it is still too early to position for this."