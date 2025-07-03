US beats expectations with 147,000 jobs added in June

Slim chances for Fed rate cut

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 147,000 in June 2025, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The unemployment rate was little changed at 4.1%, 0.1 percentage points lower than in the previous month. UK equity funds see smallest outflows in almost four years This totalled around seven million unemployed people for the period, however, the number of long-term unemployed increased by 190,000 to hit 1.6 million and 23.3% of all unemployed people. Job gains were in state government, up by 47,000, and healthcare increased by 39,000, while federal government lost 7,000 jobs in June, the most of any sector. While employment looks steadier than anticipated, this could lower the ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Volatile oil prices will not help countries meet inflation targets

Citi becomes minority investor in HANetf

More on US

US beats expectations with 147,000 jobs added in June
US

US beats expectations with 147,000 jobs added in June

Slim chances for Fed rate cut

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 03 July 2025 • 2 min read
Defence stocks win big as US Senate passes Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'
US

Defence stocks win big as US Senate passes Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

Uncertain impact on EV and batteries

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 02 July 2025 • 2 min read
'Trade risks remain' after Canada scraps digital services tax on US companies
US

'Trade risks remain' after Canada scraps digital services tax on US companies

Tariff talks likely to be extended

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 30 June 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot