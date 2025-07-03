US beats expectations with 147,000 jobs added in June

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 147,000 in June 2025, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The unemployment rate was little changed at 4.1%, 0.1 percentage points lower than in the previous month. UK equity funds see smallest outflows in almost four years This totalled around seven million unemployed people for the period, however, the number of long-term unemployed increased by 190,000 to hit 1.6 million and 23.3% of all unemployed people. Job gains were in state government, up by 47,000, and healthcare increased by 39,000, while federal government lost 7,000 jobs in June, the most of any sector. While employment looks steadier than anticipated, this could lower the ...
