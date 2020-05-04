Neuberger Berman expands 5G Connectivity range with UCITS fund

Network infrastructure and Internet of Things are the other areas the new fund will focus on

Neuberger Berman is set to launch a UCITS version of its $4.2bn 5G Connectivity fund, first launched in 2017, to tap investment opportunities as the technology spreads.

The investment manager said the thematic global equity portfolio would invest in key enablers and beneficiaries of 5G telecommunications technology and enhanced connectivity.

Network infrastructure, Internet of Things devices as well as applications and services linked to the shift from 4G to 5G were listed as potential opportunities.

Neuberger Berman said the fund would focus on companies where more than 50% of future earnings growth was linked to 5G enablement or adoption and will be made up of between 40 and 60 stocks.

The fund will follow the global strategy's approach to building a "differentiated and compelling portfolio based on in-depth analysis, valuation discipline and risk management".

The business also said the fund would analyse environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in its portfolio construction process and would not engage with anyone listed on Neuberger Berman's ESG exclusion list.

The fund will be co-managed by YT Boon, out of Neuberger Berman's Hong Kong office and Hari Ramanan from New York.

The two lead managers, who run the existing 5G strategy, are set to take a research intensive approach backed by a team of technology industry and investment experts.

The firm's wider global equities research team, made up of more than 40 people, will also work with Boon and Ramanan.

Boon, co-portfolio manager across Neuberger Berman's thematic portfolios, said: "5G will unleash a new wave of technological innovation across the world. It is estimated that 5G will enable $13.2trn of economic opportunities by 2035 and create over 22 million job opportunities.

"Active management will be key to identifying the winners and losers of this long-term secular theme as the market continues to evolve.

"In the initial phase of 5G deployment, we will focus on network infrastructure, whereas we envisage higher exposure to application and service providers in the latter stage of 5G development."

Jose Cosio, head of intermediary sales for EMEA and Latin America at Neuberger Berman, added: "As more and more investors seek investment opportunities in the next generation of connectivity, we are the only 5G investor with more than a two-year track record in the space coupled with a well-established thematic platform."