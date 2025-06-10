FCA promotes Sarah Pritchard to deputy CEO

Sarah Pritchard has been promoted to the newly created role of deputy CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority to manage its growing remit, support growth and drive reform.
The regulator said its expanded remit included integration of the Payment Systems Regulator, regulation of stablecoin and crypto firms alongside buy now pay later activities. FCA takes foothold in the US and Asia-Pacific to promote the UK overseas Pritchard will also support the watchdog's increasingly international focus, "given its role supporting UK growth and competitiveness". Pritchard joined the FCA in June 2021 to jointly lead the supervision, policy and competition division. Pritchard previously led the FCA's markets function. FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi said: "Since joinin...
