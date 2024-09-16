Partner Insight: Cash versus bonds - What's best for investors?

Many investors have preferred cash to bonds in recent years as they anticipated the interest rate hiking campaigns by central banks that began in 2022.

While holding cash has generally helped investors avoid the fluctuations in bond markets over the last few years, continuing to do so may wind up serving as an example of what worked in the past may not work so well in the future.

With rate hiking cycles now behind us, and rate cuts on the horizon in many markets, it's time for investors to reconsider their allocations to cash, while also taking stock of how their fixed income allocations are invested across maturities.

The cash-bond trade-off in the current market

With bonds, investors can take advantage of current high levels of income and yield while also positioning their portfolios to capture the capital gains from potential future rate cuts, which are likely to cause existing bond prices to increase.

Those who stay parked in cash could not only miss out on the potential price gains in bonds when rates eventually start falling, they'd also likely see their cash rate start to fall too, as cash rates tend to quickly reflect any changes in interest rates.

Shifting expectations in bond markets

Part of the appeal of cash has been its apparent relative stability compared to bond markets, which have endured heightened levels of volatility in recent years — including a significant selloff earlier this year.

This year's repricing came in the wake of last year's end-of-year bond rally, when expectations of rate cuts in early 2024 had pushed up bond prices—resulting in global bond markets posting their best two-month returns in November and December 2023 since the global financial crisis1.

In January, the rally reversed, as markets adjusted their interest rate outlooks to be more in line with Vanguard's long-held view that central banks in the UK and Europe are more likely to cut rates in the second half of 2024.

Despite the turbulence we've seen this year, it's worth remembering that rate cuts still remain on the horizon – just not at the pace and magnitude that bond markets had initially expected. Bonds are still offering high levels of income bolstered by potential total return tailwinds from future rate cuts.

Post-peak periods have benefitted bond investors

Sometimes, the past can help guide us on our way forward. If we apply that principle to rate hiking cycles, historically, we see a strong pattern of bonds outperforming cash in the periods after central banks stopped raising rates, as shown in the chart below: