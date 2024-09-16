Friday Briefing: What it takes for a CFO to step-up as CEO

Both Schroders and abrdn ushered in new eras this week for their businesses, as their respective CFOs were officially announced as the new group CEOs.
abrdn gave Jason Windsor the top job on a permanent basis, after holding the role as interim since May. Jason Windsor confirmed as group CEO of abrdn Meanwhile Richard Oldfield takes over Schroders', succeeding Peter Harrison, effective from 8 November 2024. CFOs stepping up to CEO not an uncommon event, but I wanted to understand what it takes to be a good CEO of a FTSE firm today, and how naturally the CFO skill set lends itself to the lead role. I posed this to executive recruitment and management consultancy expert Mike Trollope, a partner at Eton Bridge Partners, who said t...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes