Friday Briefing: What it takes for a CFO to step-up as CEO

abrdn gave Jason Windsor the top job on a permanent basis, after holding the role as interim since May. Jason Windsor confirmed as group CEO of abrdn Meanwhile Richard Oldfield takes over Schroders', succeeding Peter Harrison, effective from 8 November 2024. CFOs stepping up to CEO not an uncommon event, but I wanted to understand what it takes to be a good CEO of a FTSE firm today, and how naturally the CFO skill set lends itself to the lead role. I posed this to executive recruitment and management consultancy expert Mike Trollope, a partner at Eton Bridge Partners, who said t...