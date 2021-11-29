Industry Voice: 9 things to know about China's bond markets

China's bond markets have historically been underutilised by many foreign investors, but things are changing. Steady reforms, an increasingly internationalised currency and attractive yields are resulting in increased inflows. Read these nine tips to understand the essentials of investing in China's fixed-income marketplace.

1. There are three main ways to access China's bond markets.

China's fixed-income marketplace isn't monolithic, but it is massive. The onshore RMB segment alone is bigger than those in France, Germany and the UK combined (see Exhibit 1).

Exhibit 1. Three different investable markets for Chinese bonds