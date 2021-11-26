FCA says Investment Firm Prudential Regime will require individual disclosure

The IFPR comes into effect 1 January 2022 and will create a single prudential regime for all FCA investment firms. It is a replacement of the EU's Investment Firm Directive, and Investment Firm Regulation.

In the responses received for the final IFPR consultations in August, most favoured disclosure either being made on a consolidated basis or allowing firms the choice.

However, the FCA chose to force firms to mandatory individual disclosure, adding that it will also encourage firms to voluntarily disclose on a consolidated basis.

The disclosures include requirements for details on risk management, governance arrangements, remuneration and investment policy.

The FCA also said that firms that are not "small and non-interconnected investment", which it estimates to be about about 30% of firms, will also have to disclose their approach to diversity within their management teams.

The FCA added that "disclosing this information helps stakeholders to make more informed decisions about their relationship with the firm.

"We consider that this approach is the most consistent with our general approach to consolidation under the IFPR, and strikes the best balance between transparency and regulatory burden.

"This is because individual disclosures provide more granular information than consolidated, and this information is more relevant to the specific entity that conducts the investment services and activities."