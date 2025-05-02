SMT's Tom Slater: China remains a relevant player amid global market tumult

Speaking at Baillie Gifford's roundtable in Edinburgh on Wednesday (30 April), Slater highlighted the "disconnect" between China's 18% share of the world economy and its small share in the FTSE All World index, SMT's benchmark, adding: "That is why we think you ignore China at your peril." Capital markets roundup: April 2025 In the FTSE All World index, which covers developed and emerging markets globally, Chinese stocks accounted for only 3.5% of its total net market capitalisation as of 31 March 2025. Slater said investors can find some fantastic entrepreneurs in China that can o...