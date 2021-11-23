Industry Voice: How can investors gain from the clean economy?

Population growth and rising wealth continue to increase demand for energy, transportation, food, water and waste management. Governments, consumers and companies alike are all realising the urgency of the environmental situation. Companies that can adapt and support this energy transition and the drive towards resource optimisation, waste and pollution reduction have a multi-decade growth opportunity, which we believe can be captured within the clean economy investment universe.
The Clean Economy strategy offers access to a vast and diverse opportunity set of innovative companies which aim to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the most polluting or damaging industries.
Click on the link below to watch the video to find out more on this investment approach, and the potential for long-term profitability and growth, whilst also aiming to have a positive impact on the environment.
