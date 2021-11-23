Why all asset classes should focus on ESG

As I have argued in these pages before, investment managers have a central role in building a sustainable planet, as well as sustainable wealth for its clients, achieved through its deployment of capital and stewardship via engagement with companies they invest in.

Public equities and credit have received a lot of investor focus and media headlines when it comes to incorporating ESG considerations. But less is said about private markets and alternative assets, such as real estate, infrastructure, private equity or private debt, and the vital work they can do in the name of sustainable wealth creation.

Benefits of ESG investing

It may have something to do with the fact that only in the past two or so years has factoring in the E, S and G become mainstream, with investors treating it as a core part of both identifying investment opportunities and risks. And by their very nature the dialogue has remained largely tied to the public investment arena.

However, I have long argued that if we are not factoring in E, S and G then we are not performing our fiduciary duty. By extension, that means it is as relevant and applicable to private markets as it is to public ones.

Active ownership

Happily, private market investing creates many opportunities to influence positive change. Whether a private equity, real estate or an infrastructure investor, shareholdings often come with a seat at the board and what better place from which to ensure governance, social or environmental risk factors are fully considered? It is like having an in-house stewardship team.

This is well illustrated by the work our real estate team has completed with partner investors and developers to deliver significant, urban regeneration projects such as Kings Cross in London and Paradise Circus in Birmingham.

Active and responsible investment drives this city centre regeneration model, with a purpose to deliver sustainable communities as well as delivering consistent long-term returns for investors.

This highly active, hands-on approach also helps to address very directly the profound structural changes which were already underway but accelerated as a result of Covid - technology, increased environmental awareness and social inequality.

Data and standardisation

While there is already a huge amount of engagement when it comes to ESG in private markets, one area of challenge is the lack of shared and standardised ESG data covering private companies.

A swathe of regulation and investor demand has forced publicly listed companies to report on ESG and wider sustainability metrics.

Off the back of this, we have since seen common frameworks for the quantification of this data begin to emerge which has been welcome progress.

ESG integration methodologies are generally not as readily available for private-market investors nor are there ESG data providers covering this space, which usually means doing their own fundamental, bottom-up ESG research on investees.

This is by no means a show-stopper, with the active ownership model allowing so much insight to private investors, but it is an area that will come under scrutiny with greater demands for transparency being put upon private companies.

Progress, but let us not stop here

We have been encouraged to see recent enhanced focus on ESG integration in private markets. For example, private debt strategies have taken the lead with almost 50% dedicated to ESG, which has been surprising to see given debt was not the first adopter of such approaches in the public sphere.

Furthermore, some private market investors and investment managers have, for the first time, requested standardised environmental disclosures from over 1,000 privately held portfolio companies through CDP, the non-profit global environmental disclosures platform.

These are positive steps, but more needs to be done.

We would like to see a greater push for private companies to assess and disclose on their ESG metrics, allowing investors to more credibly invest responsibly and sustainably across their full suite of products.

The scope to influence real, sustainable outcomes through active ownership is huge - across public and private markets.

While the investment industry cannot do it alone it has significant influence with which it can not only deliver returns for its clients but help create a more sustainable society for us all.

Saker Nusseibeh, CBE, is CEO of the international business of Federated Hermes