Artemis' Altaf on a decade in EMs, SmartGARP's evolution and why it is dangerous to avoid China

'There is no perfect model for the world and the equity market'

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 11 min read

Artemis manager Raheel Altaf has recently celebrated ten years managing the SmartGARP Global Emerging Markets Equity fund, during an eventful decade which has tested the strategy but also provided significant opportunities.

Reflecting on the experience for emerging market investors over the past decade, Altaf acknowledges that given an optimistic starting point, they have "largely been left quite disappointed". He highlights a major shift in these expectations has been how much the Chinese economy slowed over the period as it matured. Investor confidence on the up in July as Artemis Global Income retains top fund spot "Asset class returns have also been very disappointing, partly because the Chinese economy has been slowing but also because of a lot of equity issuance, which has diluted investments. F...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Katrina Lloyd
Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

Fixed Income Market Focus Delegate View: Selectors on portfolio additions and product gaps

Investment Week unveils events and awards line-up for 2026

More on Emerging markets

Artemis' Altaf on a decade in EMs, SmartGARP's evolution and why it is dangerous to avoid China
Emerging markets

Artemis' Altaf on a decade in EMs, SmartGARP's evolution and why it is dangerous to avoid China

'There is no perfect model for the world and the equity market'

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 22 July 2025 • 11 min read
TEMIT's Chetan Sehgal: Finding value in India
Emerging markets

TEMIT's Chetan Sehgal: Finding value in India

'Robust growth prospects'

Chetan Sehgal
clock 15 July 2025 • 3 min read
GIB AM's Kunal Desai: Emerging markets thrive as dollar dominance declines
Emerging markets

GIB AM's Kunal Desai: Emerging markets thrive as dollar dominance declines

'Damage is done'

Kunal Desai
clock 09 July 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot