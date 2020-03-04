emerging market debt
William Blair hires EMD portfolio manager
Johnny Chen joins from NN Investment Partners
Allianz GI adds ex-BlackRock head Pellegrini as EMD ESG portfolio manager
Reporting to Richard House
The forces driving emerging market debt returns
Emerging market (EM) local currency debt looks set to extend gains in early 2020, as contained trade war fears and ample liquidity sustain investors' hunt for yield.
BMO GAM hires EMD co-head as it plans further products
Joins from Bank Vontobel AG
Is 'the ultimate test' for multi-asset funds on the cards?
Equities and bonds have moved in lockstep
Why EM local debt may shine brighter
Four factors may work as catalysts in 2020
Update: NN IP's Assalin and EMD team join William Blair IM
To start in Q1 2020
Mirabaud AM launches second fixed maturity EM debt strategy
For euro-based investors
HSBC GAM unveils new passive EM debt fund
Domiciled in Ireland under ICAV platform
Bond investing: Picking up pennies in front of a steamroller?
No asset has divided opinion in the investor community over the past seven years like government bonds.
The trends set to drive EMD returns higher
Q2 2019 saw strong performances recorded on the main indices tracking emerging market debt (EMD), with nearly all of the risk factors across the EMD sovereign local currency, sovereign hard currency and corporate hard currency segments contributing positively...
ESG and emerging markets: Five myths to ignore
Environmental, social and governance considerations increasingly important in EM
M&G launches ESG emerging markets corporate bond fund
Managed by Charles de Quinsonas
Should EMD investors switch to 'fight' or 'flight' mode?
Re-escalation of trade war tensions could feed end-of-cycle concerns
Mirabaud Asset Management launches Fixed Maturity EMD fund
Emerging Market 2024 Fixed Maturity strategy
The 'powerful factor' set to drive emerging market debt gains
As we enter Q2, we see particular value in the hard currency and frontier market spaces within emerging market debt (EMD).
Industry Voice: The EM framing fallacy: Emerging market debt and the trials of a misunderstood asset class
How we frame things deeply affects how we process information and subsequently act on it. So much so that, despite convincing evidence to the contrary, it can be extremely hard to shake off a fabled preconception. It seems that once a label sticks it...
Emerging-markets debt: A new hope
GSAM launches short duration EMD fund
Average duration of two years
Hermes boosts global credit team with EMD hire from Jupiter
Joins from Jupiter
Was Brazil the 'last remaining hurdle' for emerging markets?
Brazilian election means less political uncertainty