Sponsored content:
What's this?
Industry Voice: Election 2020 Blog Federal Help Wanted - Municipalities Face Fiscal Uncertainties
US election could impact ailing municipal budgets.
Municipal bond markets have largely recovered from the sharp, liquidity‑driven sell‑off that occurred at the height of the markets response to coronavirus‑induced economic damage.
However, the magnitude of the potential revenue shortfalls that state and local governments will suffer, while still uncertain in many instances, could set the stage for meaningful spending cuts in government employment, education budgets, and other services. These austerity measures would weigh on the US economic recovery.
The outlook for state and local government relief funding will be highly dependent upon the next presidential administration's agenda. Democratic nominee Joe Biden has indicated that, as president, he would prioritize a substantial increase in federal aid for state and local governments. Given President Donald Trump's current position in stimulus negotiations, his second‑term administration would be less likely to seek significant state and local relief.
But the balance of power in the Senate will determine the extent to which the next president can implement his agenda. A Republican majority (the status quo) would likely approve less funding for state and local governments than if Democrats held a Senate majority.
Municipal Budgets Crunched by the Coronavirus
T. Rowe Price's team of municipal credit analysts think that many state and local governments were reasonably well prepared for an economic contraction, having used the lengthy economic recovery that followed the 2008-2009 financial crisis to improve their fiscal health and build up reserves in rainy day funds.
Nevertheless, the sharp economic contraction has created significant uncertainty for state and local governments as they seek to address existing revenue losses and estimate future declines—key factors in planning their budgets for the 2021 fiscal year, which began on July 1 for many jurisdictions.
Important Information
For professional clients only. Not for further distribution.
This material is being furnished for general informational purposes only. The material does not constitute or undertake to give advice of any nature, including fiduciary investment advice, and prospective investors are recommended to seek independent legal, financial and tax advice before making any investment decision. T. Rowe Price group of companies including T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and/or its affiliates receive revenue from T. Rowe Price investment products and services. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can go down as well as up. Investors may get back less than the amount invested.
The material does not constitute a distribution, an offer, an invitation, a personal or general recommendation or solicitation to sell or buy any securities in any jurisdiction or to conduct any particular investment activity. The material has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction.
Information and opinions presented have been obtained or derived from sources believed to be reliable and current; however, we cannot guarantee the sources' accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. The views contained herein are as of the date noted on the material and are subject to change without notice; these views may differ from those of other T. Rowe Price group companies and/or associates. Under no circumstances should the material, in whole or in part, be copied or redistributed without consent from T. Rowe Price.
The material is not intended for use by persons in jurisdictions which prohibit or restrict the distribution of the material and in certain countries the material is provided upon specific request.
It is not intended for distribution to retail investors in any jurisdiction.
This material is issued and approved by T. Rowe Price International Ltd, 60 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4N 4TZ which is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. For Professional Clients only.
© 2020 T. Rowe Price. All rights reserved. T. ROWE PRICE, INVEST WITH CONFIDENCE, and the bighorn sheep design are, collectively and/or apart, trademarks or registered trademarks of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.