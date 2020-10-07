Four 'positive change' themes EQ Investors is pushing fund managers for

EQ Investors has asked its fund managers to join the UK's Women in Finance Charter

The Positive Impact Report 2020 explains how EQ Investors has tried influencing fund managers to improve sustainable impacts.

By engaging directly with management teams investors can influence companies by using their voting rights to raise expectations and advocate for strategic positive change.

The wealth manager used four goal-related themes to engage with fund managers, which are climate action, health and nutrition, sustainable supply chains and diversity and inclusion.

Climate action

EQ Investors said it has used this year to understand how fund managers are currently integrating climate risk into their investment and stewardship activities, as well as their internal business operations.

It found that out of the 57 fund managers it had engaged, 11% had improved the fund's impact management process, while 56% of said they had discussed climate change initiatives and identified areas for improvement.

A further 25% of fund managers said they had committed to improve an identified weakness in the fund's impact management process, while 11% indicated interest to engage.

Health and nutrition

EQ Investors said that the majority of managers it engaged with had committed to the new investor expectations published this year by the Access to Nutrition Initiative.

These raise the standards that investors should expect from investee companies active in the food value chain, including responsible marketing, nutritional strategy setting, affordability and more transparent disclosure.

Diversity and inclusion

EQ Investors has joined the UK's Women in Finance Charter and asked its fund managers to join too. The charter commits all members to set targets on workforce gender diversity, report on these and address uncovered barriers to improvements.

The wealth manger said that at the end of this year's engagement 68% of funds included in the portfolios were managed by signatories of the Women in Finance Charter.

It said it will be looking to set new targets and related incentives to encourage other forms of diversity, including sexual orientation, disability and ethnic background.

Sustainable supply chains

This year EQ Investors focused gathering baseline information on supply chains to understand whether fund managers were pushing for best practice within their investee companies.

It utilised findings from the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre's Renewable Energy and Human Rights Benchmark, which analyses the policies of 16 of the largest solar and wind companies worldwide, and the Solar Scorecard by the Silicon Valley Toxics Coalition, which focuses on solar equipment manufacturers.

The wealth manager is also promoting enhanced engagement to test and monitor investee company operations in line with responsible conduct guidance, including the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance and the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Mineral Supply Chains.