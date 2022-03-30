Zoe Taylor

Sylvia Pozezanac appointed new Redington CEO

Business roles

Sylvia Pozezanac appointed new Redington CEO

Succeeds Mitesh Sheth

clock 30 March 2022 • 1 min read
Mitesh Sheth steps down as Redington CEO

People moves

Mitesh Sheth steps down as Redington CEO

Over five years at the helm

clock 26 November 2021 • 1 min read
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