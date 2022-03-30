Sylvia Pozezanac appointed new Redington CEO

Pozezanac was previously president and CEO of Mercer UK and stepped down after two years in the role. She has over 30 years of experience in the industry, including roles with Prudential Financial and Willis Towers Watson.

She succeeds Mitesh Sheth, who announced his departure from Redington in November 2021. Over his time in role, he grew the company from 79 to over 200 employees. Zoe Taylor has acted as interim CEO since his departure.

Taylor will now resume her role as deputy CEO, working alongside Pozezanac to "ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities".

Pozezanac said: "Redington created a storm in the market when it launched in 2006 and I have followed its development with interest ever since. The fact that after 15 years the business remains so well-known for its relentless client focus, innovative, purpose-driven and inclusive culture speaks for itself.

"Redington has clear ambitions for continued responsible and strategic growth and technological innovation which I am excited to be part of. I look forward to working with the team to advance these objectives and drive even more successful outcomes for our clients."

Kathryn Purves, chair of the board, concluded: "On behalf of all of us at Redington, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Zoe Taylor, whose steadfast leadership as interim CEO has provided stability to our teams and clients and will provide a strong partnership for Sylvia in her new role."