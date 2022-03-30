Sylvia Pozezanac appointed new Redington CEO

Succeeds Mitesh Sheth

clock • 1 min read
Sylvia Pozezanac of Redington
Image:

Sylvia Pozezanac of Redington

Sylvia Pozezanac has been appointed the next chief executive officer of Redington next month, succeeding Mitesh Sheth, who joined Newton Investment Management earlier this year.

Pozezanac was previously president and CEO of Mercer UK and stepped down after two years in the role. She has over 30 years of experience in the industry, including roles with Prudential Financial and Willis Towers Watson.

She succeeds Mitesh Sheth, who announced his departure from Redington in November 2021. Over his time in role, he grew the company from 79 to over 200 employees. Zoe Taylor has acted as interim CEO since his departure.

Taylor will now resume her role as deputy CEO, working alongside Pozezanac to "ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities".

Artemis' Gillespie and JPM's Bampfylde join Redington

Pozezanac said: "Redington created a storm in the market when it launched in 2006 and I have followed its development with interest ever since. The fact that after 15 years the business remains so well-known for its relentless client focus, innovative, purpose-driven and inclusive culture speaks for itself.

"Redington has clear ambitions for continued responsible and strategic growth and technological innovation which I am excited to be part of. I look forward to working with the team to advance these objectives and drive even more successful outcomes for our clients."

Kathryn Purves, chair of the board, concluded: "On behalf of all of us at Redington, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Zoe Taylor, whose steadfast leadership as interim CEO has provided stability to our teams and clients and will provide a strong partnership for Sylvia in her new role."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

UBS AM and Aon launch climate transition fund

Jupiter appoints new lead emerging market fund manager

More on Business roles

He had been a partner with the firm since 2009 and spent six years as co- and then sole CEO.
Business roles

Odey Asset Management CEO Tim Pearey resigns

No successor named

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 29 March 2022 • 1 min read
Enrique Chang of Janus Henderson
Business roles

Janus Henderson CIO Enrique Chang to retire

Worked for the firm for nine years

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 28 March 2022 • 1 min read
The new team will report to CEO of HSBC Alternatives Joanna Munro
People moves

HSBC AM poaches AMP Capital's listed infrastructure equity team

Launches first global infrastructure fund

Ellie Duncan
clock 28 March 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Liontrust to pay £51.4m less for Majedie as deal set to complete

29 March 2022 • 1 min read
02

ESG funds still invested in firms embroiled in Grenfell tragedy

25 March 2022 • 4 min read
03

Back to basics for Tellworth's Barnett as former Woodford protégé launches new fund

25 March 2022 • 3 min read
04

BNY Mellon Fund Services fined €10.8m by Central Bank of Ireland

24 March 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: Breaking down plastic pollution

28 March 2022 • 8 min read
06

L&G UK Property reduces spread due to 'low likelihood' of property purchases

29 March 2022 • 1 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Award

Professional Adviser Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot