YouGov
Franklin Templeton's Morton warns of equity market General Election complacency
May’s capacity to deliver Brexit at stake
The UKIP factor: M&G's Leaviss warns of disaster for sterling as political risk looms
The growing chance of a party outside the established top three getting a key role in a coalition government is starting to spook managers, as UKIP in particular gains ground ahead of the general election.
Queen urged to speak out against Scottish independence
The Prime Minister is under pressure from senior MPs to call on the Queen to speak out against Scottish independence, as fears over a 'yes' vote grow.