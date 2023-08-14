London-listed YouGov plays down US listing speculation

Follows chair interview with FT

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Shakespeare said the company, which floated in London in 2005 and is valued at more than £1bn, said the US market was more supportive and a “natural base” for YouGov.
Image:

Shakespeare said the company, which floated in London in 2005 and is valued at more than £1bn, said the US market was more supportive and a “natural base” for YouGov.

UK-listed YouGov has played down speculation the company is considering moving its primary listing from London to New York.

Stephan Shakespeare, who co-founded the pollster and data analytics firm alongside former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi in 2000 and sits as chair after stepping down as CEO this month, told the FT the group could move its primary listing to the US or establish a secondary listing.

Shakespeare said the company, which floated in London in 2005 and is valued at more than £1bn, said the US market was more supportive and a "natural base" for YouGov.

British American Tobacco rebuffs shareholder calls to quit London for New York - reports

He also said the group had previously been too small to consider moving to the US market, but the acquisition of the consumer panel business of GfK for €315m this year had made the move more viable.

"Until recently, we have been too small. With the recent acquisition, that has increased our size by 50% overnight. I do feel that we could be introduced to a bigger market, [which] would be helpful," he told the newspaper.

However, YouGov said in a statement today (14 August): "The board routinely considers all its listing options, including a premium listing on the LSE. No decision has been made and a US listing is not being considered in the near term."

'Another kick in the teeth': Why is London's stock market light fading?

The move would have been the latest blow to the London Stock Exchange, which has seen a string of departures this year as companies flee from cheap valuations towards the deeper investor pool the US market offers.

At the start of March, British chip-maker Arm opted for a New York listing and building materials company CRH signalled its intention to leave the FTSE 100, following the move of Paddy Power and Sky Bet parent company Flutter Entertainment, announced in February.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Stock Spotlight: Siemens Energy wind turbine unit turnaround blown off course

Odey AM in talks to transfer Freddie Neave to Landseer Asset Management

More on Companies

Shares in the company have tumbled since its last peak on 22 June, according to data from Morningstar Direct, falling by nearly 40.3% to €13.60 per share to date, as investors lose faith in the turnaround story of the Spanish-based wind turbine maker.
Companies

Stock Spotlight: Siemens Energy wind turbine unit turnaround blown off course

Shares down nearly 40% since June

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 August 2023 • 6 min read
SASV noted that UBS originally offered just CHF 1bn, then CHF 3bn for Credit Suisse, compared to the firm’s equity capital of CHF 54bn.
Companies

Credit Suisse shareholders sue over UBS takeover

£2.7bn buyout

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 14 August 2023 • 2 min read
The GAM board said it was “disappointed” by the withdrawal of the Rock proposals, which it described as a “vexatious use of shareholder rights”.
Companies

GAM cancels EGM and reasserts recommendation of Liontrust offer

Rock Investments withdraws request

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 14 August 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Spot the Dog: Number of consistently underperforming equity funds soars to 56

14 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

GAM cancels EGM and reasserts recommendation of Liontrust offer

14 August 2023 • 1 min read
03

Stock Spotlight: Siemens Energy wind turbine unit turnaround blown off course

14 August 2023 • 6 min read
04

Odey AM in talks to transfer Freddie Neave to Landseer Asset Management

14 August 2023 • 2 min read
05

Partner Insight: Is volatility an advantage for active managers?

14 August 2023 • 10 min read
06

Credit Suisse shareholders sue over UBS takeover

14 August 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot