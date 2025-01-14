Activist investor Gatemore calls for YouGov board to oust CEO

Several 'missteps' identified

Beth Brearley
clock • 2 min read

Activist investor Gatemore Capital Management has called for the urgent replacement of YouGov CEO Steve Hatch in an open letter to the research firm on the back of "lacklustre" share price performance.

As manager of the Gatemore Special Opportunities fund, which holds 1.5 million shares in YouGov, Gatemore first outlined its concerns regarding the research firm privately last September and subsequently called for a strategic review in November at a public event.  Having received support from shareholders, the activist investor is now pressing for the appointment of founder and former CEO of YouGov Stephan Shakespeare as interim CEO to conduct the strategic review. Third Point Investors appoints activist duo to lead strategy review According to Gatemore, since Hatch's appointment ...

Trustpilot