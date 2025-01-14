Activist investor Gatemore calls for YouGov board to oust CEO

Activist investor Gatemore Capital Management has called for the urgent replacement of YouGov CEO Steve Hatch in an open letter to the research firm on the back of "lacklustre" share price performance.
As manager of the Gatemore Special Opportunities fund, which holds 1.5 million shares in YouGov, Gatemore first outlined its concerns regarding the research firm privately last September and subsequently called for a strategic review in November at a public event. Having received support from shareholders, the activist investor is now pressing for the appointment of founder and former CEO of YouGov Stephan Shakespeare as interim CEO to conduct the strategic review. Third Point Investors appoints activist duo to lead strategy review According to Gatemore, since Hatch's appointment ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes