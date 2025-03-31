Funds ditch Tesla amid increasing concerns about Musk's politicisation

The increasing politicisation of Tesla CEO Elon Musk has caused some fund mangers to ditch the electric vehicle company, citing “shocking” governance as one of the key reasons for ditching the stock.
Tesla's share price has rocketed over the course of the past decade, driven by Western governments' increasing turn towards promotion of EVs and achieving net zero ambitions by 2030 or later. From its launch in 2010 to its first major peak in 2021 after the Covid-19 rally the stock went up by 22,817%, according to S&P Capital IQ data. From there it hit two more peaks, at almost $380 per share one in November 2021, and over $420 in December last year. Tesla warns Trump administration of 'disproportionate impacts' of retaliatory tariffs During 2023 and 2024, "Tesla motored higher...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes