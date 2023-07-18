Stock Spotlight: YouGov GfK deal a 'shrewd' business move

The company was co-founded in 2000 by Stephan Shakespeare and former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, who first met while working in British politics, and listed on AIM in 2015.

The AIM-listed firm revealed it was purchasing GfK's consumer panels business for €315m on 6 July, a move YouGov said would not only expand the company's offering in its current UK areas but "provides an opportunity to significantly enhance the group's offering to US clients".

The GfK arm was put up for sale following the announcement of a merger between its parent company and NielsenIQ, a rival.

Richard Mitchell, lead portfolio manager AIM Strategy, Quilter Cheviot, said the GfK deal was the largest YouGov had made to date, adding it "looks a good strategic fit for YouGov, adding scale and a presence in some new markets".

"Opportunities to snap up businesses like this certainly do not come along every day," he said, and with consumer purchasing data "particularly prized by large blue-chip clients with an interest in the FMCG market... the acquisition could well prove to be a very shrewd piece of business from YouGov's management team".

Mitchell has held the stock in his fund for several years, explaining he was attracted to the stock's high proportion of recurring revenue, as well as its analytical, data-based product offering.

Manager on the Schroder Tellworth UK Dynamic Absolute Return fund Johnnie Smith, which also invests in the stock, said that as internet privacy laws evolve "first party data such as this will become even more valuable to global brands and company", adding that YouGov is establishing itself as a leader in this space.

'Ambitious' management

It began expanding outside the UK through inorganic growth: its first acquisition was of Dubai-based research firm Siraj in 2006 and just a year later it made its second purchase, acquiring US-based research firm Polimetrix.

Over the years, it continued this acquisitive behaviour and launched other brands under the YouGov umbrella, such as YouGov Sport and YouGov Signal.

"We like the management's ambition and are optimistic in their ability to deliver," Mitchell said, speaking in the wake of YouGov's bullish targets laid out on its Capital Markets Day in May, where it set a goal to hit £500m of revenue and to grow margins to 25% within the next three to five years.

Managers of Liontrust GF UK Growth Anthony Cross and Julian Fosh, who invest in YouGov, commented on the firm's targets in their latest monthly round up.

"Investors welcomed the ambitious goals, which represent a near doubling of the c.£265m revenue expected this financial year (to 31 July) and an eight-percentage point improvement in profit margins from its recent half-year results," the managers wrote.

According to the fund's factsheet, YouGov was the highest contributing stock in May, with a 17% total return.

The firm recently went through a senior leadership reshuffle, the result of which saw Steve Hatch, an executive at Facebook-owner Meta, appointed as CEO in May.

Hatch will step into the role on 1 August and Roger Parry will move from his non-executive chair role to senior independent director.

Co-founder Shakespeare is set to take over as non-executive chair.

On the new CEO appointment, Parry said: "Steve brings over 30 years of relevant leadership experience and valuable sector expertise in consumer profiling, e-commerce and business transformation with a proven track record in scaling technology platforms and digital media businesses.

"[This makes him] perfectly suited to lead YouGov through its third strategic growth plan and beyond."

Valuation with room to grow

Over the past year, the research firm has increased its annual profits, with its unaudited half year report to 31 January 2023 recording £131.4m in profit, up from £101.2m a year prior.

Despite this, its share price has dipped since the start of the year, down 2.9%, according to data from Morningstar Direct, which currently rates the stock on an 8% discount.

Quilter's Mitchell said given the amount of top-down uncertainty, valuations were "particularly hard to appraise". He added that as the firm had delivered its medium-term objectives its current share price is "not unattractive", but remains at risk of YouGov's ability to deliver its Capital Markets Day commitments.

Schroder's Smith argued the shares were running at a fair, or even premium, level currently: "The shares do not look obviously cheap on current year earnings." He added there was room for profits at YouGov to "more than double", if it could meet its current ambitions.

Smith said: "Given the size of the global market research industry and YouGov's differentiated offer, the company should continue to drive revenue growth well ahead of the market which, when combined with gross margins that are more than 80%, should mean that margins can continue to rise to the targeted 25%, if not beyond.

"The valuation in this context looks very compelling."