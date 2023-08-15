More UK firms look to New York listing - reports

The potential moves follow a flurry of UK firms seeking listings across the Atlantic, even as the UK government has tried to work with the City to persuade more companies, particularly technology groups, to list their shares in London.
London’s status as a competitive global financial centre is under pressure again as more large listed companies look to list in New York, according to reports.

According to The Times, UK headquartered Plus500, a financial trading platform, is considering a dual listing in New York.

David Zruia, Plus500's chief executive, told The Times a dual listing was "something we will consider when market conditions improve", although he added, "there is nothing on the table currently. It is in the future".

London-listed YouGov plays down US listing speculation

Meanwhile YouGov, a polling company, is said to be eyeing a move from the UK AIM market to the US, although it downplayed speculation earlier this week.

Flutter Entertainment, parent company of Paddy Power and Betfair, said last week it was seeking an additional listing in New York while semiconductor designer Arm Holdings was looking to the Nasdaq for an IPO next month after London lost out.

Building materials group CRH was also moving its primary listing to America next month, by delisting from Euronext Dublin, though it will keep a a standard listing in London.

 

