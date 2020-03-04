Woodford Patient Capital
An active year for trust boards
Woodford drama proves independent oversight is necessary
IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?
Most successful managers take a trip down memory lane
The ghost of Christmas past: Woodford saga to haunt 2020
Equity Income fund drama likely to carry on into the next year
Industry shaken to the core as star manager falls back down to earth
Moving on from Neil Woodford's downfall
Costly Woodford Equity Income fund wind-up to 'drag on' for up to a year
Defunct fund's maintenance fees totalled over £184,000 a day
Woodford Patient Capital Trust board slammed for 'failure to act independently' in 'sorry Woodford saga'
Scramble over how best to take trusts forward
Financial Ombudsman Service reveals Woodford IM complaints amid closure
'Exact timescale' of complaints not yet provided
Wise Funds offloads Woodford Patient Capital stake
Lessons learnt
Woodford Patient Capital could suffer same fate as Equity Income fund - analysts
New manager likely to be appointed
Woodford Patient Capital should 'adopt a run-off strategy' - analysts
Return cash to shareholders
Hargreaves Lansdown plans for worst-case Woodford scenario - reports
Regular talks held to cope with predicted investor demand
Update: Woodford Patient Capital suffers fresh NAV writedown
Three company valuations reduced
Woodford holding Benevolent AI sees valuation halve
Singapore wealth fund to take minority stake
Will the FCA's review tackle the 'conflict of interest' within the ACD market?
Follows Woodford gating
Woodford Patient Capital booted out of FTSE 250
Trust ejected nearly a year after re-entry
Woodford buys unloved FTSE 100 trio
Repositioning portfolio
What can we learn from Woodford now the dust has settled?
Spotting signs that other UK funds could suffer similar issues
Woodford Patient Capital board eyes third party managers to take over trust
Neil Woodford sold 60% of his trust shares
Update: Senior pair exit Woodford IM - reports
Employs 45 across the business
interactive investor: 'Discount opportunists' are piling into Woodford Patient Capital
'Catching a falling knife?'
Is Woodford Patient Capital revamp enough to lure back buyers?
Shares still not a 'buy'
Know your biases: Don't catch a falling star
Revisiting old structures and practices
Woodford Patient Capital to cut gearing; ex-Mercury Cohen appointed to board
Among a number of measures in response to shareholders