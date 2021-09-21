Ben Wicks steps back from former Woodford trust

Roger Doig succeeds co-manager

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 21 September 2021 • 1 min read
Schroders' Ben Wicks
Image:

Schroders' Ben Wicks

Ben Wicks, co-manager of Schroder UK Public Private (SUPP), has stepped down from management of the former Neil Woodford-managed trust to take paternity leave and will not return to the trust.

According to the trust's half-year results published today (21 September), Wicks will "shortly take a leave of absence" from Schroders and the former Woodford Patient Capital trust for a period of paternity leave.

Ex-Woodford trust makes second PE investment

On his return, Wicks will not resume co-management of the trust, instead focusing on his roles as head of research innovation and co-leadership of the data insight unit.

Wicks, who had been responsible for the company's public equity investments, will be replaced by Roger Doig, whose appointment comes in accordance with a succession plan agreed by the board.

Doig has been with Schroders since 2007, initially as a credit analyst before transitioning to the equity research team in 2014. He has been working closely with SUPP since Schroders took on management of the company.

He will be supported by Jack Dempsey, who joined Schroders in 2016 and is currently lead portfolio manager of the Schroder ISF Italian Equity fund.

'Unwarranted' private equity trust discounts set to narrow further

Tim Creed will continue as co-manager of the trust with a focus on private investments.

The trust is up 2.31% since markets opened but continues to trade on a persistent discount, currently resting at -17.5%.

