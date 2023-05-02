'Akin to raising the Titanic': Painful tenure for Schroder UK Public Private sparks doubts over its future

The £264m trust is currently trading at a 43.7% discount to net asset value.

Formerly Woodford Patient Capital, the trust changed its name to Schroder UK Public Private trust on 13 December 2019, following the appointment of Schroders as manager in the wake of the collapse of Woodford Investment Management.

The investment trust, which, at the time, enjoyed the UK's largest trust IPO when it raised £800m in 2015, had a mandate to provide early stage capital for businesses coming out of universities, and then continual capital as they offered proof of concept and continued to grow.

Schroder UK Public Private rebrands as co-manager Roger Doig steps down

In 2022, SCGI's NAV total returns fell by 40.7%, driven largely by the listed portfolio. Oxford Nanopore's shares, which represented 37% of the portfolio at the start of the period, collapsed by 64.6%.

In the trust's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2022, chair Tim Edwards said that despite the progress made over the last three years, the NAV had fallen as the company "continues to work through the issues in the legacy portfolio", which he argued "have been made more challenging with the change in the environment for growth capital investing".

A ‘monumental task'

In a briefing note on 17 April, QuotedData wrote that Schroders has "a monumental task" at hand by attempting to "untangle the mess" that was the trust's legacy portfolio. However, the team argued that in Schroders' third year at the helm, the grace period "is coming to a close".

Since launch in April 2015, the £264m trust is down 85.3% in share price terms and 72.7% on a NAV basis, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies. Since Schroders took over as manager, its share price and NAV are down 56.2% and 50.8%. respectively.

"I wonder whether Schroder is now regretting getting involved with the trust. It was never going to be simple turning this around as changing an unquoted portfolio is not as easy as, say, disposing of a portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks," said Ben Yearsley, investment consultant at Fairview Investing.

"Add in the inability to raise any money for the trust (who would buy shares in a new fund raise for it when there is so much uncertainty around valuations?) and you wonder where they can go with this.

"The answer is probably nowhere."

Over 30% NAV decline for Schroder UK Public Private trust

According to Darius McDermott, managing director at Chelsea Financial Services and FundCalibre, the vehicle got "caught up with all the other Woodford challenges", but a trust was the right structure for investing in unlisted companies.

"Unfortunately, everything Woodford-related saw sentiment go against it and Schroders inherited a challenging mandate," he said.

Yearsley noted the trust may have been "unlucky with timings", as the firm took over a portfolio of higher risk unquoted assets when rates are rising and markets have taken against long duration assets.

However, he said he struggles to see in the short to medium term how the original £1 per share value would be achieved. "Maybe it is best to put it out of its misery now," he argued.

The fund has introduced a five-yearly continuation vote, with the first to be held in 2025. According to Numis, this is a positive development, but if performance does not markedly improve over this period, it believes the trust's future "may well be in doubt".

Widening discount

Schroders Capital Global Innovation is currently trading at a 43.7% discount to net asset value, according to data from the AIC. Alan Brierley, investment trust analyst at Investec, said investors should be wary of "the siren's call" of an attractive discount.

"The harsh reality is that when Schroders assumed responsibility, this was akin to raising the Titanic, and sadly it has failed," he said.

Following the news the trust would expand its remit to invest globally in May 2022, Investec reiterated its ‘Sell' recommendation and called for a strategic review of the company.

Schroder UK Public Private's Creed defends global remit change

SCGI aims for roughly 75% of the portfolio to be invested in private equity investments. Most private equity trusts are currently trading at similar discounts, with exception of 3i, which is sitting at approximately an 8.7% premium. The Growth Capital AIC sector is running at a 48.2% discount.

"Clearly, this trust got to a bigger discount earlier - due to concerns about all things Woodford and how these holdings would perform - but the fact most private equity vehicles are at similar discounts tells you the market does not believe in their net asset values," said McDermott.

"Sentiment will improve eventually and Schroders has huge resource in this space - this means that we are hopeful that things would improve if the market became more attractive."

According to QuotedData, if the managers can stay the course long enough to see the headwinds facing growth investing shift, there could be "considerable potential upside", both from a recovery in the NAV and a narrowing of the discount.

Valuation blunder at Schroder UK Public Private adds salt to wounds of ex-Woodford trust investors

"These could generate some eye watering returns. Nonetheless, it may also take considerable courage to ‘buy the dip' in this case, as the threat of liquidation could also see further NAV declines," the firm added.

In March 2019, former manager Neil Woodford transferred the holdings of five unlisted stocks from his flagship Equity Income fund into Patient Capital to avoid breaching liquidity restrictions in a complex shares-for-assets swap worth £73m.

The trust has received criticism for maintaining independent non-executive director Scott Brown, who oversaw the asset swap, on the board. Brown is also CEO of Nexeon, a legacy Woodford investment that is still a top 12 holding of the current vehicle.