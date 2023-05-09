What's in a name?

Recently, with much less ceremony, Schroder UK Public Private changed its name for the second time in just a few years, with the trust taking on its new title of Schroders Capital Global Innovation.

The trust was perhaps best known in its lifetime as Woodford Patient Capital, the vehicle managed by former king of asset management Neil Woodford, which enjoyed the UK's then-largest trust IPO when it came to market with £800m in 2015.

In case anyone hasn't yet clocked off for the long weekend

Since then, it's been the forgotten party in the collapse of Woodford Investment Management, with the trust forced to accept a shares-for-assets swap in March 2019 as Woodford attempted to avoid breaching the liquidity limits of the former Woodford Equity Income fund, which arguably brought his eponymous company into disrepute and eventual collapse.

On 13 December 2019, now with Schroders at the helm, the trust formally changed its name for the first time, taking on the new moniker Schroder UK Public Private in a bid to separate the fund from its past.

While the new managers Roger Doig and Tim Creed had a "monumental task" to "untangle the mess" they inherited, according to QuotedData, patience is running out.

Since they changed the name of the trust, its share price total return has fallen 55.5%. If you invested on day one and remain so, you're down 85.3%, according to data from the AIC.

Revealed in the trust's annual report, it has taken steps once again to disassociate from its past, shedding its UK focus and turning its attention globally in a bid to shift the historic performance trend of this eight-year-old investment trust - positively a whippersnapper in an industry home to a vehicle that began in 1868.

Alongside the name change comes management change, with Roger Doig stepping down, while Harry Raikes, part of the Schroders private capital team, steps up to join Tim Creed.

Place your bets

However, while the trust is up against 155-year-old funds, it may very well find its history barely scrapes a decade as a result of the new five-yearly continuation vote, with the first due in 2025.

Some have questioned whether Schroders regrets taking on the trust, others suggested that, if you back it, there's quite the dip to be bought here. Yet another asked whether it is "best to put it out of its misery".

If you want to know the full details of the story I have aggressively shoe-horned into the weekend's news cycle, Valeria Martinez has produced an excellent assessment of the potential future of this turbulent trust.

This article was first published on 5 May as part of the Friday Briefing series, which is available exclusively to IW members each week. Sign up here to receive the Friday Briefing to your inbox each week.