Woodford Income Focus Fund
Schroders and BlackRock eye up Woodford Income Focus - reports
Final fund of beleaguered manager
Woodford Income Focus suspended
Elevated redemptions expected
Woodford adds FTSE 100 quartet to Income Focus fund
AIM exposure almost halved
Investors blocked from seeing full list of investments in Woodford funds
Follows suspension of Equity Income
Woodford unveils Income Focus portfolio and takes advantage of 'attractive domestic opportunity'
AstraZeneca is top holding at 7.4%